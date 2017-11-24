The Morning After: Friday, November 24th 2017

Speakers, tablets and the rest.

Here are some of the best early deals for Black Friday

We'll have more temptation coming later today, but Wirecutter's bargain hunters have sniffed out the best of the early stuff. Still looking for that killer PS4 Pro deal, though...

'We honestly hadn't really expected that was on the table.'

'We honestly hadn't really expected that was on the table.'



Idol Minds had been making video games for 20 years when it rebranded as Deck Nine in May. But it's not just the studio's name that changed -- its entire mission refocused. Instead of working on titles like Cool Boarders 2001 and Pain, developers built a suite of storytelling tools ideal for crafting narrative-driven games. Deck Nine hired experienced writers and shopped itself around to major publishers, offering to take on emotionally complex projects with branching dialogue paths. Then Square Enix came into the picture with Life Is Strange....

Elon Musk saved himself $50 million by easily building it within 100 days.

Tesla completes its giant Australian Powerpack battery on time

Tesla has completed its 100 megawatt Powerpack battery backup system in South Australia within 100 days (easily), as Elon Musk had promised. That means the company essentially won the bet and won't be on the hook for the entire cost of the project, estimated at $50 million. More importantly, it means that some 30,000 homes in South Australia will have a power backup in case there's no breeze at the Hornsdale Wind Farm, about two hours from Adelaide.



But who watches the watchers?

Pornhub owner may become the UK's gatekeeper of online porn



Mindgeek may be the most powerful company that you've never heard of, or at least, a company you'll claim never to have heard of in front of your parents. It owns some of the world's most visited porn sites, including Pornhub, RedTube and YouPorn. Now, it may soon have a powerful political role in the UK, which will ensure its dominance for decades to come. That's because, within the next year, Mindgeek may become the gatekeeper between the country's internet users and their porn.



But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.