Windows 10 keyboard offers emoji suggestions in latest preview

Microsoft recommends trying it out with words like unicorn, kiwi, artist, or turtle (what, no turkey?). When typing, you'll see the primary emoji prediction in the candidate list, while secondary candidates are accessible by tapping the emoji button. To be able to view the suggestions, you'll need to have the optional typing feature enabled for your language of choice. Another new trick lets you insert more than one emoji at a time using the emoji panel.

Elsewhere, the preview also includes automatic form-filling for Microsoft's Edge browser, which was conspicuously absent in the past. As with bookmarks and passwords, details from saved forms will be synced across Windows 10 devices. You can read the full changelog by clicking the source link below.