Amazon’s ‘The Last Post’ will premiere in the US on December 22nd

Amazon has announced that Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming platform in the US of the six-part series The Last Post, which recently aired in the UK on BBC One. The show takes place during the mid-1960s in current-day Yemen where, at the time, the British were still occupying the colony of Aden. The Last Post tells the story of the Royal Military Police and their families stationed in Aden around the time that citizens of the region began to rise up against British imperialism.