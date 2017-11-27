SodaStream’s new concentrate lets you mix your own champagne

SodaStream has been inching its way into the adult beverage scene for a little while now and today the company announced that it's launching its take on champagne. Sparkling Gold is a new concentrate from SodaStream that supposedly tastes like a fruity Riesling and when mixed by the recommended one part concentrate to five parts sparkling water, it contains 10 percent alcohol by volume. Each bottle has enough concentrate for up to 12 glasses of DIY sparkling wine.
Previously, the company also designed a smart SodaStream setup geared towards mixing a slew of cocktails and last year, it launched its Beer Bar that let users mix their own light beer. Most people will probably (rightly) be skeptical of sparkling wine-flavored syrup. But the company says that in taste tests, 76 percent of people said Sparkling Gold was good or very good while only 67 percent and 56 percent of tasters said the same of popular champagne brands Veuve Clicquot and Moet & Chandon, respectively.
Sparkling Gold will only be available through Germany's SodaStream online store for a limited time. In a statement, SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum said, "Fun and exciting concentrates give more users the opportunity to enjoy and even indulge in festive beverages this holiday season... Cheers!"