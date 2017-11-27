Twitter: Suspension of New York Times account was human error

Left out of an apology a decade ago, native people in Newfoundland and Labrador get an apology from Justin Trudeau https://t.co/BRRIUNCVMw — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) November 25, 2017

Twitter has attempted to clarify what warrants a suspension, a ban or a verification over the past few months, but when it releases new regulations or guidelines, it's often in response to some very public gaffe on its part. The site just launched a new set of policies geared towards hateful and violent speech, but only after the spread of the #WomenBoycottTwitter campaign sparked by the platform's suspension of Rose McGowan's account after she tweeted about Harvey Weinstein's pattern of sexual assault. Twitter also recently updated its list of what will cause it to revoke a verified status, but that list only came after a major backlash in response to its verification of a white supremacist.

Twitter said it stumbled in freezing @nytimesworld after a tweet on the Canadian prime minister https://t.co/9ui4zcXNeJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 27, 2017

Once it restored the NYT's @nytimesworld account, Twitter told the publication, "After reviewing the account, it appears that one of our agents made an error. We have flagged this issue so that similar mistakes are not made going forward." It also apologized for any inconvenience the suspension caused.