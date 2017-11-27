Show More Results

What's on TV: 'Vikings,' 'Easy,' 'Dark' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Also: 'Resident Evil: Revelations' on Switch, 'Glitch' and 'TUF' season finale.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
44m ago in AV
Netflix

This week Netflix brings season two of its romance-focused anthology series Easy, as well as a new supernatural series, Dark, that's set in Germany during the 1980s. There's a new season of Vikings debuting on History, while the various college football conferences roll through their championship games and Curb Your Enthusiasm wraps up its season on HBO. Resident Evil: Revelations 1 & 2 are arriving for Switch, and there's a collector's edition Misery Blu-ray for movie buffs. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • People You May Know (VOD)
  • Misery
  • Logan Lucky (4K)
  • Get Out (Steelbook)
  • The Woman in Red
  • Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
  • Rememory
  • Doc Hollywood
  • The Defiant Ones
  • Black Mirror (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • SOMA (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Resident Evil: Revelation (Switch)
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Switch)
  • Sky Force Reloaded (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
  • Skyforge (Xbox One)
  • Star Ocean: The Last Hop (4K & Full HD Remaster) (PS4, PC)
  • Star Ghost (Switch)
  • Syberia II (Switch)
  • Serial Cleaner (Switch)
  • Blue Angels Aerobatic Flight Simulator (Xbox One)
  • ACA NeoGeo World Heroes (Switch)

Monday

  • Texans/Ravens, ESPN, 8:15 PM
  • Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • CMA Country Christmas, ABC, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
  • Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Angry Angel, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Arrow, CW, 9 PM
  • 9jkl, CBS, 9 PM
  • Ride with Norman Reedus, AMC, 9 PM
  • Woman on Fire, Starz, 9 PM
  • Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics, AMC, 10 PM
  • Scorpion, CBS, 10 PM
  • Meth Storm, HBO, 10 PM
  • A Very Pentatonix Christmas Special, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Marvel's Runaways, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Glitch (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Good Morning Call (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • The 80s (My Music), PBS, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • Major Crimes, TNT, 9 PM
  • The Mick, Fox, 9 PM
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
  • This is Us (fall finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Drunk History: Christmas Special, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Mane Event, BET, 10 PM
  • Who Killed Tupac?, A&E, 10 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
  • Hunt for the Zodiac Killer, History, 10 PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
  • Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Wednesday

  • Chance, Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • Christmas in Rockefeller Center, NBC, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • Vikings: Recap Special, History, 8 PM
  • Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Star, Fox, 9 PM
  • Vikings (season premiere), History, 9 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
  • 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, CBS, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Ultimate Fighter, Fox Sports 1, 10 PM
  • The A-Word, Sundance, 10 PM
  • Broad City, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Washington/Cowboys, NBC, 8:25 PM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
  • The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
  • Gotham, Fox, 8 PM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Penn & Tell: Fool US, CW, 9 PM
  • The Wonderful World of Disney, ABC, 9 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The President Show, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Ghost Wars, Syfy, 10 PM
  • The Menendez Murders (series premiere), A&E, 10 PM
  • SWAT, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Cromaries, USA, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
  • The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM

Friday

  • Dark (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Easy (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Voyeur, Netflix, 3 AM
  • East Los High (series finale), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • A Football Life: Jerry Jones, NFL Network, 9 PM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 9 PM
  • The Ultimate Fighter (season finale), FS1, 9 PM
  • Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Exorcist, Fox, 9 PM
  • All Def Comedy (series premiere), HBO, 10 PM
  • Superstition, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Kevin Hart Presents, Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Big Ten college football championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Fox, 8 PM
  • ACC college football championship: Clemson vs. Miami, ABC, 8 PM
  • Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, BBC America, 9 PM
  • Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, HBO, 9 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Saoirse Ronan / U2, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • No Activity, CBS AA, 3 AM
  • Eagles/Seahawks, NBC, 8:20 PM
  • Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
  • The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Ghosted (fall finale), Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • The Girlfriend Experience, Starz, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
  • Berlin station, Epix, 9 PM
  • Shark Tank, ABC, 9 PM
  • The Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Graves, Epix, 10 PM
  • Smilf, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Nude, Starz, 10 PM
  • Talking Dead, AMC, 10 PM
  • Good Behavior, TNT, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Search Party, TBS, 10 PM
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
  • White Famous, Showtime, 10:30 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

