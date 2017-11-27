What's on TV: 'Vikings,' 'Easy,' 'Dark' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

This week Netflix brings season two of its romance-focused anthology series Easy, as well as a new supernatural series, Dark, that's set in Germany during the 1980s. There's a new season of Vikings debuting on History, while the various college football conferences roll through their championship games and Curb Your Enthusiasm wraps up its season on HBO. Resident Evil: Revelations 1 & 2 are arriving for Switch, and there's a collector's edition Misery Blu-ray for movie buffs. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- People You May Know (VOD)
- Misery
- Logan Lucky (4K)
- Get Out (Steelbook)
- The Woman in Red
- Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
- Rememory
- Doc Hollywood
- The Defiant Ones
- Black Mirror (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- SOMA (Xbox One, PS4)
- Resident Evil: Revelation (Switch)
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (Switch)
- Sky Force Reloaded (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Skyforge (Xbox One)
- Star Ocean: The Last Hop (4K & Full HD Remaster) (PS4, PC)
- Star Ghost (Switch)
- Syberia II (Switch)
- Serial Cleaner (Switch)
- Blue Angels Aerobatic Flight Simulator (Xbox One)
- ACA NeoGeo World Heroes (Switch)
Monday
- Texans/Ravens, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- CMA Country Christmas, ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Angry Angel, Freeform, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- 9jkl, CBS, 9 PM
- Ride with Norman Reedus, AMC, 9 PM
- Woman on Fire, Starz, 9 PM
- Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics, AMC, 10 PM
- Scorpion, CBS, 10 PM
- Meth Storm, HBO, 10 PM
- A Very Pentatonix Christmas Special, NBC, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Marvel's Runaways, Hulu, 3 AM
- Glitch (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Good Morning Call (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- The 80s (My Music), PBS, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9 PM
- The Mick, Fox, 9 PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
- This is Us (fall finale), NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Drunk History: Christmas Special, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, CBS, 10 PM
- The Mane Event, BET, 10 PM
- Who Killed Tupac?, A&E, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- Hunt for the Zodiac Killer, History, 10 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- Chance, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Christmas in Rockefeller Center, NBC, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Vikings: Recap Special, History, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Vikings (season premiere), History, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
- 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, CBS, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, Fox Sports 1, 10 PM
- The A-Word, Sundance, 10 PM
- Broad City, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Washington/Cowboys, NBC, 8:25 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Gotham, Fox, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Penn & Tell: Fool US, CW, 9 PM
- The Wonderful World of Disney, ABC, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- The President Show, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Ghost Wars, Syfy, 10 PM
- The Menendez Murders (series premiere), A&E, 10 PM
- SWAT, CBS, 10 PM
- The Cromaries, USA, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
Friday
- Dark (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Easy (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Voyeur, Netflix, 3 AM
- East Los High (series finale), Hulu, 3 AM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- A Football Life: Jerry Jones, NFL Network, 9 PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 9 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter (season finale), FS1, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- The Exorcist, Fox, 9 PM
- All Def Comedy (series premiere), HBO, 10 PM
- Superstition, Syfy, 10 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents, Comedy Central, 11 PM
Saturday
- Big Ten college football championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Fox, 8 PM
- ACC college football championship: Clemson vs. Miami, ABC, 8 PM
- Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, BBC America, 9 PM
- Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, HBO, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Saoirse Ronan / U2, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- No Activity, CBS AA, 3 AM
- Eagles/Seahawks, NBC, 8:20 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special, CBS, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Ghosted (fall finale), Fox, 8:30 PM
- Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- The Girlfriend Experience, Starz, 9 PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
- Berlin station, Epix, 9 PM
- Shark Tank, ABC, 9 PM
- The Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Graves, Epix, 10 PM
- Smilf, Showtime, 10 PM
- Nude, Starz, 10 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 10 PM
- Good Behavior, TNT, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Search Party, TBS, 10 PM
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
- White Famous, Showtime, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]