Oculus' reworked VR interfaces will be ready to test in December

If you happen to have an Oculus Rift headset and want to try its big interface makeovers, you won't have to wait long. As promised, Oculus has confirmed that both its Rift Core 2.0 VR interface and the companion desktop app redesign will be available in public beta form sometime in December. Rift Core 2.0 is unsurprisingly the most conspicuous update -- it's reworked to center around Oculus Touch control, and adds a dashboard you can access from virtually anywhere. You can use Rift 2.0 on Windows 7 or later, although you'll need Windows 10 if you want the dashboard to overlay on top of running apps or to give your desktop apps a virtual display.
The desktop app, meanwhile, is focused mainly on discovery. You'll see Oculus news, an update store with quick access to wish lists, your library and your Oculus-toting friends.
There's no firm timeframe for the launch of the finished software. Either way, both interfaces could be crucial to Oculus' future. Now that a Rift headset and controller combo is considerably more affordable, Oculus' take on VR is accessible to a much wider audience -- it needs an interface that many people can use without much thought.