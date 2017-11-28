'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' is getting a mobile port in China

Tencent didn't say when PUBG for mobile will be ready. All we know for now is that development is making "very good progress" and that, surprise, surprise, China will get first dibs. There's also no word on whether the port will eventually make it to other markets around the world, but it'd be silly for Tencent and PUBG Corp not to do so: with the PC version having already shipped over 21 million copies so far, its mobile port can potentially come close to that figure, depending on how good the modification is. It'll also be interesting to see how this figure compares to that of the upcoming Xbox One version, especially given that the latter likely won't be released in China any time soon, if ever.