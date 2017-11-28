'Yooka-Laylee' arrives on Nintendo Switch December 14th

If you've already cleared Super Mario Odyssey and still have an itch for an old-school 3D platformer, Yooka-Laylee could be just the ticket for you. The team at Playtonic promises single JoyCon play for all eight multiplayer modes and that they had help optimizing the game for the Switch from Nintendo and engine-maker Unity (the toolset the game runs on).

"We believe we're delivering a version Nintendo fans can be proud of," the developer writes. You can be the judge of that yourself, and see if Playtonic scrapping the Wii U version was worthwhile, in a few short weeks.