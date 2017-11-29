EPA confirms Tesla's Model 3 has a range of 310 miles

Which will make the longer-ranged Model 3 one of the most efficient consumer vehicles in the world, getting an estimated equivalent of 126 miles per gallon average across cities and highways. Whether you'll be able to snag one of the vehicles is another story: Tesla's third quarter earnings report revealed the company only shipped 222 Model 3s in the time period. It expects to ramp up production significantly to produce 5,000 of the vehicles per week by the end of Q1 2018, assuming Tesla can work out its bottlenecks.