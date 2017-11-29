EPA confirms Tesla's Model 3 has a range of 310 miles

Back in August, EPA documents implied that the pricier $44,000 version of Tesla's Model 3 could have a range of 310 miles. Today, the agency confirmed that speculation: The top-tier Model 3 will indeed have a 310-mile range, while the less expensive $35,000 edition will be able to drive an estimated 220 miles before needing to recharge.
Which will make the longer-ranged Model 3 one of the most efficient consumer vehicles in the world, getting an estimated equivalent of 126 miles per gallon average across cities and highways. Whether you'll be able to snag one of the vehicles is another story: Tesla's third quarter earnings report revealed the company only shipped 222 Model 3s in the time period. It expects to ramp up production significantly to produce 5,000 of the vehicles per week by the end of Q1 2018, assuming Tesla can work out its bottlenecks.