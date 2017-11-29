Pixelmator's AI-driven Photoshop rival is ready for your Mac

Pixelmator Pro also switches to a single-pane interface that aims to reduce clutter, and its heavy reliance on Mac-specific frameworks (Swift for code, Core Image and Metal for graphics) should give it a level of optimization you might not get from a cross-platform app.

Much like Apple's own creative apps, the overhaul has left some features by the wayside, at least for a while. The 9to5Mac crew has noticed that cropping is currently limited to fixed ratios (that will be addressed in a later update), and your MacBook Pro's Touch Bar won't get a workout in version 1.0. However, what's here could be enough to justify a purchase if you want sophisticated editing but can't stomach the idea of paying a monthly fee.