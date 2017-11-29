The Morning After: Wednesday, November 29th 2017

Breaking news.Andy Rubin reportedly left Google after 'inappropriate' relationship

According to The Information, Android co-founder Andy Rubin left Google in 2014 after an internal investigation determined he'd carried on an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Now, after the outlet started asking questions, employees at Rubin's new company, Essential, have been informed that the founder is taking a leave of absence.

Address this ASAP.A major macOS bug lets anyone login as admin

Yesterday afternoon word spread of a disturbingly easy-to-access security flaw in the last version of Apple's desktop OS. A developer tweeted that on High Sierra, typing "root" as a username to login and leaving the password blank will (after a few attempts) open full access to the computer. Apple says that a patch is coming to fix the bug, but for now, users must secure their devices by enabling the Root user account and setting a strong password (that they won't forget).

Not so fast.HP quietly installs system-slowing spyware on its PCs

It wasn't a great day for Windows PCs either, as Computer World reported HP users have noticed an HP Touchpoint Analytics Service appearing on their devices. They've complained that it's installing without permission and sucking up telemetry data. According to HP, not only is it easy to uninstall or opt-out of, "It anonymously collects diagnostic information about hardware performance. No data is shared with HP unless access is expressly granted."

The difference between 'will' and 'could.'The FCC is peddling its net neutrality spin as facts

An FCC list of "myths vs. facts" about its attempt to undo net neutrality protections leaves out a lot of key information.

Check the battery level before you drive off.Thieves tell cops 'Mr. Tesla' said it was OK to swipe Teslas

Thieves in Utah allegedly made off with three $80,000 Teslas by breaking into a dealership and stealing the keys. Then things got weird.

How many?HDMI 2.1 spec arrives with support for 10K video

The focus of HDMI 2.1 is on higher video bandwidth; it supports 48 Gbps with a new backward-compatible ultra-high-speed HDMI cable. It also supports faster refresh rates for high video resolution -- 60 Hz for 8K and 120 Hz for 4K. The standard also supports Dynamic HDR and resolutions up to 10K for commercial and specialty use. Test specs will roll out next year "in stages."

