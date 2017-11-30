Control Hulu with your voice on Amazon's Fire TV devices

Back in September, Amazon announced that its Video Skills Kit would open the doors to Alexa support for third-party video apps. Now, Hulu has announced that the video streaming app now works with Alexa voice commands.
Starting today, users who have a Fire TV device can call up their favorite shows with a simple voice command -- "Alexa, watch The Handmaid's Tale." If you have a Live TV subscription, you can also ask Alexa to switch to a certain TV channel ("Alexa, watch ESPN.") It's nice to see Amazon give competing video apps the same perks as its own Prime Video through the use of the Video Skills Kit.