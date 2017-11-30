Philips' first Roku TV is now available for $349

The new series of televisions will have inputs for over-the-air (OTA) antennas and more typical cable and game box connections. The sets run Roku's OS 8, which includes a smart guide that can show OTA broadcast television alongside streaming content. Philips says that its Roku TVs offer more than 500,000 movies and television shows across more than 5,000 streaming channels. You can watch local antenna broadcasts from seven days in the past up to 14 days in the future, as well. Philips promises 1080p resolution, WiFi and surround sound on all three sets, which retail for $349 for the 40-inch, $379 for the 43-inch and $429 for the 50-inch version.