Image credit: Twitch
Twitch and Coca-Cola will raise money to fight AIDS with a MOBA tournament

There will also be tools to help streamers collect donations the first week of December.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
24m ago in AV
Twitch

With World AIDS Day coming up on December 1st, Twitch is partnering up with (Coca Cola)RED for one week to help fight the disease in sub-Saharan Africa. On December 2nd, you can stream Twitch's Arena of Valor channel and watch eight popular streamers face off playing the mobile MOBA designed by Tencent Games. There will be a way to make donations during the stream, of course, and if you're a streamer, you can gather donations for the entire week, too. Coca Cola will match up to $50,000 of all donations gathered during the week.

Twitch notes that every two minutes a teenager gets HIV. It only costs $.30 per day for medicine to help those with the disease in sub-Saharan Africa, and your donations will help many people with HIV testing, counseling, education and care services to people in the region. If you don't want to wait until the 2nd, you can donate right now to help the cause.

