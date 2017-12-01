Netflix picks up 'Riverdale' spin-off based on Sabrina Spellman

Unlike the cheery '90s ABC show starring Melissa Joan Hart, Netflix's as-yet-unannounced series will likely be based on the darker current comic book, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. But as Deadline points out, moving to the streaming titan means the new show won't be able to cross over with Riverdale, as the CW has done with its DC superhero series to create a connected universe. But at least the new Sabrina project will probably have the same magic: The Riverdale creative team is coming over, with the writer and director of that show's pilot repeating it for Netflix's new series.