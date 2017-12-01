Twitter's Lite app reaches 24 more countries

Twitter launched the app in the Philippines back in September to conduct some on-the-ground user research, which yielded positive feedback. People appreciated its small size, its ability to use minimal amounts of data and to load quickly in a country not exactly known for blazing fast internet speeds. "Based on these positive results," Twitter product manager Jesar Shah said, "we have decided to bring it to more people around the world."

Twitter apparently saw a 50 percent increase in the number of tweets ever since it debuted Lite earlier this year. That was likely due to the data-saving version's quick loading times even on 2G and 3G networks, 3MB install size, offline mode and data saver mode that only loads images and videos you actually want to see. All those features make it especially ideal for people in developing nations where not everyone has data plans or constant access to WiFi, though you can access it anywhere you are through its mobile website.