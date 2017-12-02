California axes self-driving car rule limiting liability for crashes

The DMV ditched the idea after reading comments objecting to the potential rule. The comment period ends December 15th, and the completed regulations should take effect sometime in early 2018.

California's change of heart doesn't amount to a sudden crackdown on self-driving cars, but it does reflect an evolving approach where it's not quite so willing to give brands everything they want. This might also help settle the ongoing questions about liability in driverless car crashes. If owners are less likely to be blamed for accidents, automakers may be more cautious with development in order to avoid paying for costly mistakes.