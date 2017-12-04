Chrome for Android will soon get HDR video support

Google Chrome for Android is about to join YouTube and Netflix among the apps that can support HDR playback. Two recent updates on the Chromium Gerrit (spotted by XDA) gave the game away. For those in the dark, HDR (high dynamic range) amps up the color and contrast significantly compared to standard dynamic range to offer a more realistic picture.
Of course, you'll require a HDR-capable smartphone to try it out (see LG and Samsung's flagships, Sony Xperia XZ1, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium). Oh, and you'll also need to be on the lookout for video carrying the HDR tag, which is sorely lacking at present. At least with the future Chrome update, you'll be able to scour the entirety of the web for content.