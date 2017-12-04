Fisker unveils self-driving shuttle built for smart cities

And unlike Fisker's projects to date, you won't be waiting forever to see an Orbit on the road. The company expects to deliver its first shuttles by the end of 2018. They'll initially be used as part of a Hakim Unique-implemented smart city. There's no mention of where this city would be, let alone when it will expand elsewhere. However, Hakim has a global reach, and it's safe to presume that Fisker doesn't want to confine its autonomous tech to one country. The biggest challenge is likely to be finding cities and transportation outfits that are willing to incorporate self-driving shuttles -- that requires both the right legal framework and companies that are willing to take a chance on a robotic fleet.