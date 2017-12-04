Microsoft extends NFL deal for Surface on the sidelines

About five years ago, Microsoft scored a $400 million deal to supply the NFL with Surface tablets. With the deal about to expire, the football league just renewed its partnership for the sideline tech with Microsoft for another year, according to a report at SportsPro.
Referees use the tablets for video reviews, while players and coaches can see footage of earlier plays during games, according to SportsPro. Not every NFL coach loves the tablets, of course, but the Surface devices will be continue to be available to NFL teams until the end of the 2018-2019 season.