MyFitnessPal's founders leave Under Armour

Under Armour's $475 million buyout of MyFitnessPal in 2015 may have put a major health app under its wing, but it didn't secure the undying loyalty of the smaller company's founders. Albert Lee and Mike Lee are leaving Under Armour in January to "pursue their next entrepreneurial ventures." Just what they're doing next isn't clear (unsurprisingly, both Albert and Mike still show on LinkedIn as working for UA). With that said, it's safe to say that their next project will draw attention.
This doesn't mean that MyFitnessPal is in trouble -- go to the iOS App Store and you'll still find that it's one of the top health apps. However, it does complicate Under Armour's efforts to become a one-stop fitness shop. The company is counting on activity tracking apps like MyFitnessPal and Endomondo as the glue that keeps its strategy together, and it now has to hunt for replacements that will not only preserve what the Lees accomplished, but keep their app relevant for years.