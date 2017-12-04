Quentin Tarantino developing 'Star Trek' movie with J.J. Abrams

Does that mean we're about to get a R-rated Star Trek scored by Wu Tang Clan's RZA? That's doubtful, considering the nature of the series. But, there's also been no word on a path for the franchise since Justin Lin's Star Trek Beyond (the third in the rebooted universe) bowed in July 2016.

It's no secret that Tarantino is a trekkie. Back in 2015, the filmmaker laid out his vision for a Star Trek movie on the Nerdist podcast, claiming that he wanted to get away from the multi-character story arcs of the reboots, which Beyond would later fully embrace. Tarantino said he'd rather see a repurposed Star Trek episode, namedropping time-travelling classics The City on the Edge of Forever and Yesterday's Enterprise.

More recently, he told TMZ that if a studio wants him aboard the enterprise, it better set the meeting stat (hinting at his retirement after two more films). Meanwhile, Star Trek made the leap to CBS All Access this year, with the release of TV series Star Trek: Discovery.