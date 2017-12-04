Target's app pairs coupons with its credit card for faster checkouts

Target has been expanding its digital offerings lately with a host of new tech. For example, you can use Google Assistant to get same-day delivery from the retailer and grab groceries from its Prime Pantry competitor called Restock. Now Target shoppers can get ready to pay via Target's new digital Wallet, newly introduced in the company's mobile app. With Wallet, you can checkout using your Target REDcard and use coupons via the retailer's Cartwheel program all at once.
Target claims that checkout will be up to four times faster than any other payment type (they timed it) and that Wallet will offer weekly coupons you can combine with the 5 percent discount available via your REDcard line of credit. Soon, you'll even be able to store and use Target gift cards via Wallet, too. You can download or update your own Target app for iOS or Android right now to get the new feature.