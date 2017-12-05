Cinemark launches a monthly movie program to rival MoviePass

In short, it's a compromise coming from within the movie theater establishment. Movie Club's lone included ticket is only for 2D films (like MoviePass), the concession discount can be shared with friends and subscribers can buy additional tickets for a discounted $9 each. If you don't see a film one month, that credit rolls over to the next. Plus, online buying fees are waived. And like MoviePass, there's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

You'll still be limited to Cinemark's 350 theaters, while MoviePass boasts over 4,000 participating cinemas. But if you're an industry loyalist or just want to build up sweet loyalty points, Movie Club could be for you.