Google's expanded search snippets display even more related info

The search engine is also smarter in those moments when you're looking for multiple connected topics in short succession. You'll now get suggestions for related topics if there's a common thread. Look for a couple of football players and you'll see recommendations for other players pop up the next time around.

Google's tweaks get to its core mission of providing answers to your questions, but they're also helpful to its bottom line by keeping you on Google's site (and thus seeing more ads). Not that there's much cause for complaint. It's a hassle to type out multiple queries when you know what you want, and this might encourage you to explore a topic that you hadn't given much thought.