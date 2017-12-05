Honor's mid-range 7X with 18:9 display is now on sale for $200

Honor spilled the proverbial beans on its new mid-range 7X smartphone a few weeks back, but kept mum on pricing and availability at the time. As expected, it was saving that piece of the puzzle to announce at its London event today. In the US, the Honor 7X is now available to pre-order for $200 for mid-December delivery, which makes the £270 UK and €300 European prices (shipping immediately in some territories) seem downright unfair, even if they're more or less what you'd typically pay for a mid-range handset. While it doesn't break the bank in any region, you have to remember the phone lacks a few features some might consider essential, like waterproofing, fast-charging and NFC for mobile payments. What you are primarily paying for, then, is the slim-bezeled, 5.93-inch, 18:9 display with a 2,160 x 1,080, so your interest in the device will no doubt be entirely dependent on what features you consider a priority.