Pinterest makes it easy to share pins on Facebook Messenger

The bot, on the other hand, helps you discover new pins when you ask for recommendations. Simply get the ball rolling by typing "Get Started" and choose from the available topics like "Trending," "Food," "Home" and "DIY" or search for particular terms if you're looking for something more specific. The beauty of it is that you can share the pins you discover through the bot using the chat extension. You'll be able to access Pinterest's chat extension over the coming days if you're using the English language version of Pinterest's app on Android or iPhone. The bot will be available to everyone, both on mobile and the web.