Spotify's latest playlist collects your top 100 tracks from 2017

Spotify also took a macro view of the year in music. Despite how many killer albums have come out in 2017 (Kendrick Lamar's Damn., Bishop Briggs' self-titled EP and Queens of the Stone Age's Villains chief among them), there was no stopping ginger crooner Ed Sheeran from being the most streamed artist overall. People listened to his Divide album some 3.1 billion times, with "Shape of You" racking up 1.4 billion streams across the globe. Good luck getting that chorus out of your head now that you've read this.

To keep the playlist love going, Spotify curated a handful of new ones featuring the most streamed tracks, top artists overall, top male and female artists. That's in addition to top groups and top Latin artists and songs. There's a lot of music to sift through here, so you should probably get a jump on it.