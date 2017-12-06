Facebook is asking random questions to learn more about you

As TechCrunch notes, the feature seems to take on popular teen app "tbh's" lighthearted approach. "Tbh," which Facebook snapped up back in October, encourages users to talk positively about other people by asking questions like "Who has the most infectious laugh?" Unfortunately, it took a nosedive in popularity since the purchase.

Unlike "tbh," this particular feature isn't a standalone app but a part of Facebook itself. You can cycle through questions to find one you want to answer, and when you do, you can post it as a colorful status update to your wall to show your friends. Or, you can set the privacy to "Only Me" and keep your replies a deep, dark secret.