Facebook is asking random questions to learn more about you

Facebook is trying to get its users talk more about themselves in between all their link shares, photos and videos. Its newest feature for web and mobile called "Did You Know" asks you random questions to tease out info you might never willingly tell anyone yourself. You'll find the new section when you visit your profile page, waiting for you to answer a few fun (perhaps silly) questions like who your favorite superhero is, your favorite sport, hidden talent, what day of the week you'd rather be and what your absolute dream job is (Friday and astronaut, of course.)
As TechCrunch notes, the feature seems to take on popular teen app "tbh's" lighthearted approach. "Tbh," which Facebook snapped up back in October, encourages users to talk positively about other people by asking questions like "Who has the most infectious laugh?" Unfortunately, it took a nosedive in popularity since the purchase.
Unlike "tbh," this particular feature isn't a standalone app but a part of Facebook itself. You can cycle through questions to find one you want to answer, and when you do, you can post it as a colorful status update to your wall to show your friends. Or, you can set the privacy to "Only Me" and keep your replies a deep, dark secret.