Jordan Peele to executive produce CBS 'The Twilight Zone' reboot

A new Twilight Zone original series is coming exclusively to CBS All Access in association with @JordanPeele, @Kinberg & @MarcoRamirezMD: https://t.co/BkbvgRZHJa pic.twitter.com/Dust8AFB4G — CBS (@CBS) December 6, 2017

The show will be produced by CBS Television Studios, with Simon Kinberg, Marco Ramirez, Win Rosenfeld and Audrey Chon also executive producing. Peele, Kinberg and Ramirez will collaborage on the premiere episode. ""Too many times this year it's felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences," Peele said in a statement."

Star Trek Discovery gave All Access a needed boost; the show has already been renewed for a second season. The Twilight Zone will join Discovery, No Activity, and The Good Fight (also renewed for season two) as CBS's flagship originals on the streaming service.