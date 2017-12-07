Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

'Bayonetta 3' is a Nintendo Switch exclusive

The first two games are also being bundled together on Nintendo's console.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
27m ago in AV
Comments
83 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nintendo

Get ready for some much-needed hack and slash action on the Switch. Platinum Games Bayonetta series is getting a third instalment exclusively for Nintendo's console. Not only that, but the first two Bayonetta games are also heading to the gaming machine, marking the first time they'll be playable on the go.

Bayonetta 3 footage (starring the titular character and her dual wielding pistols) was teased by Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé at tonight's Game Awards, together with a Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 digital bundle, which lands on February 16. Nintendo is also promising a Bayonetta 2 physical copy.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr