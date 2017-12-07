'Bayonetta 3' is a Nintendo Switch exclusive

Get ready for some much-needed hack and slash action on the Switch. Platinum Games Bayonetta series is getting a third instalment exclusively for Nintendo's console. Not only that, but the first two Bayonetta games are also heading to the gaming machine, marking the first time they'll be playable on the go.
Bayonetta 3 footage (starring the titular character and her dual wielding pistols) was teased by Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé at tonight's Game Awards, together with a Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 digital bundle, which lands on February 16. Nintendo is also promising a Bayonetta 2 physical copy.