You'll have to wait an extra month to play 'Far Cry 5'

Far Cry 5 is a game for the times: It focuses on a violent religious cult in Hope County, Montana, called Eden's Gate. Cult members have taken over the town, killing and terrorizing its citizens -- though the folks of Hope County aren't going down without a fight. Players join a resistance movement led by the sheriff's department, regularly assisted by non-playable helpers: a sniper, a pilot and a very good dog named Boomer.

Far Cry isn't the only delay to rock Ubisoft's schedule next year: The Crew 2 has also been pushed back from its original March 16th date to a vague window in the first half of Ubisoft's fiscal year.

"The Crew 2 development team at Ivory Tower will use the next several months to perform additional playtests, gather player feedback, and continue working towards delivering an ambitious open-world racing experience that meets the team's and our players' expectations," Ubisoft writes.

When Ubisoft was advertising The Crew in 2014, it promised a racing game that would transform the genre, layering on robust story and social-interaction features. When it landed that year, The Crew was certainly a pretty racing game, though it wasn't exactly revolutionary. The Crew 2 expands the original game to include air and sea maps in a fictional version of the United States called Motornation.