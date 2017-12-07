You'll have to wait an extra month to play 'Far Cry 5'

One of next year's biggest games needs some more time in the deep-fat fryer. Far Cry 5 is scheduled to hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on March 27th, one month after the initial release date Ubisoft announced in May. The extra development time will enable Ubisoft Montreal to "make some additional improvements that will bring the best, most ambitious Far Cry experience in line with the team's original vision," according to the Ubiblog. In short, the game simply isn't ready for a February launch.
Far Cry 5 is a game for the times: It focuses on a violent religious cult in Hope County, Montana, called Eden's Gate. Cult members have taken over the town, killing and terrorizing its citizens -- though the folks of Hope County aren't going down without a fight. Players join a resistance movement led by the sheriff's department, regularly assisted by non-playable helpers: a sniper, a pilot and a very good dog named Boomer.
Far Cry isn't the only delay to rock Ubisoft's schedule next year: The Crew 2 has also been pushed back from its original March 16th date to a vague window in the first half of Ubisoft's fiscal year.
"The Crew 2 development team at Ivory Tower will use the next several months to perform additional playtests, gather player feedback, and continue working towards delivering an ambitious open-world racing experience that meets the team's and our players' expectations," Ubisoft writes.
When Ubisoft was advertising The Crew in 2014, it promised a racing game that would transform the genre, layering on robust story and social-interaction features. When it landed that year, The Crew was certainly a pretty racing game, though it wasn't exactly revolutionary. The Crew 2 expands the original game to include air and sea maps in a fictional version of the United States called Motornation.