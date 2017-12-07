Next 'GTA Online' heist resets the doomsday clock

We never got the additional story mode heists for Grand Theft Auto V, but Rockstar Games seems to be making up for that with the next add-on for perennial moneymaker GTA Online. From the looks of it, "The Doomsday Heist" is going to be pretty involved. Based on the trailer below, you'll steal a surface-to-air missile truck, explore Mount Chilliad, interact with a snarky AI named Clifford, don a jetpack, take to the sky in a flying car and then use the same car to intercept a submarine. Yeah, there's a lot going on.
Online heists were first available back in 2015, and Rockstar seemingly abandoned the game type after releasing the first four. The new mission will be available for free across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting December 12th.