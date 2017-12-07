Photo app VSCO introduces a private messaging feature

In the past, the app VSCO has focused much more on photography than on social networking. But now, it's taking additional steps towards allowing people to connect on its service. Today, VSCO announced that it's introducing an in-app messaging feature, which will roll out over the course of the next few weeks. VSCO X members will receive the feature first.
Creators can message with the people who follow them, though VSCO is implementing tools to make sure people have control over who can contact them on the service. Once the feature is enabled on an account, you can initiate a message from a person's profile account. If they follow you, a "Message" option will appear underneath their name.
VSCO's team says the messaging feature is one of the most requested among its community. They envision Messages as a way to "share inspiration and learn from other creators in the VSCO community."