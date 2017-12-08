Researchers find another smart toy that's easy to hack

The Toucan had two ways of being accessed, the first of which was simply by connecting to the device's built-in Bluetooth speaker. Crucially, however, the microphone was also accessible, so sufficiently local and motivated attackers could snoop on what you, or your kids, were saying. The second method required breaching the device's OS and replacing its library of MP3 files for something less suitable. To demonstrate the hack, Pen Test filmed the Toucan turning the air blue, which you can see in this NSFW clip below.

Parents are advised to steer clear of all three devices, and return them if they've snagged them as a gift for the holidays. Pen Test is also sharing its findings with regulators in the hope of ensuring that the device is banned.