Craigslist sellers can now specify if they accept bitcoin

Of course, accepting cryptocurrency comes with its own set of problems. Bitcoin, for instance, recently broke through the $16,000 barrier, but its value has been fluctuating for months. You could end up earning almost nothing from a sale if the value plummets -- or you could end up making bank. In addition, buyers might be deterred by transfer fees that they might have to pay on top of the amount you're asking for. In fact, Steam recently stopped accepting bitcoin for game purchases, because its value is too volatile and transaction fees are too high. Even if you never do a bitcoin transaction, at least it's now easier to tell potential sellers that you're willing to deal in virtual currency.