After Math: Game On

5: That's how many Yeti you'll be fighting off as Mei in Overwatch's annual Winter Wonderland event when it goes live on December 12th.

2: The number of additional Bayonetta games I didn't know existed until news broke that the third one will be a Switch exclusive in 2018. Luckily, they're bundling the first two along as well so you'll be able to hair fight to your heart's content.

100: That's how many players will be packed into a single arena in PUBG-rival Fortnite's new 50-on-50 team deathmatch. The matches will be free until December 17th.

1st: That's what the Sacramento Kings' new "venue within a venue" eSport training center is. The first. Yes, of it's kind. No other team has had the audacious vision to attempt such a thing.

1 month: That's how much longer you'll have to wait to battle a batshit right-wing militia-cult in Far Cry 5 now that Ubisoft has delayed the title's release.

2 million: That's how many PSVR headsets Sony's sold in the last year. And critics said VR was the next 3D TV.

$600 (3,999 yuan): That's how much HTC's new standalone Vive VR headset will retail for in China once pre-orders begin on December 12th.