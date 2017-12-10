FX will turn podcast hit 'Welcome to Night Vale' into a TV show

It's not hard to see why FX made the move. Popular narrative-driven podcasts like Night Vale frequently have rich stories and large numbers of passionate fans, but they also tend to operate on shoestring budgets even with touring shows involved. TV producers can snap up the rights at a relatively modest cost but still get plenty of quality source material.

Whether or not it succeeds is another matter. Night Vale is better primed than most, but we've seen podcast adaptations produce so-so results. Amazon's take on Lore premiered to mixed reviews, and the snappy comedy of My Brother, My Brother and Me wasn't enough to save NBC's Seeso. FX's Night Vale show will have to do more than pull in loyal listeners if it's going to have a long run.