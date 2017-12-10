OnePlus 5T needs an update to play Netflix in HD

The OnePlus 5T is defined by its cinematic 18:9 screen, but don't expect to get the full effect while you're watching your favorite streaming service... at least, not yet. Owners have learned that the 5T and its OnePlus 5 ancestor can't play Netflix or Amazon Prime Video in HD, since they both lack the Widevine rights management certification need to play at anything beyond standard definition. Yes, your $500 pride and joy currently plays video at a lower resolution than phones costing half as much. Thankfully, there's a solution in the works.
The company has explained to The Verge that an update is in the works to enable HD streaming on these devices. There's no indication as to when this update is coming or why more advanced Widevine support wasn't included from the start, but a solution is in sight.
However quickly the update comes, the situation doesn't help OnePlus' current situation. It has already had to fix some glaring software mistakes, and this is one that you'll definitely notice if you're streaming Stranger Things or American Gods. It also illustrates one of the concerns about digital copy protection: your ability to watch video at the best possible quality is dependent on software factors outside of your control.