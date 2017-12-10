'Street Fighter' anthology brings online play to classic brawlers

The original Street Fighter turned 30 this year, and Capcom is marking it in style... if a little late. It's releasing a Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection in May 2018 that not only bundles many of the pre-3D titles (ranging from the first game through III 3rd Strike), but adds online multiplayer. Fire up II, II Turbo, Alpha 3 or III 3rd Strike and you won't have to gather rivals in the same room to show off your Ryu or Sakura skills.