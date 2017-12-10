'Street Fighter' anthology brings online play to classic brawlers

The original Street Fighter turned 30 this year, and Capcom is marking it in style... if a little late. It's releasing a Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection in May 2018 that not only bundles many of the pre-3D titles (ranging from the first game through III 3rd Strike), but adds online multiplayer. Fire up II, II Turbo, Alpha 3 or III 3rd Strike and you won't have to gather rivals in the same room to show off your Ryu or Sakura skills.
This isn't the most comprehensive collection. What, no Street Fighter: The Movie? However, you might not mind so much given the broad platform support. The 30th Anniversary release will be available on the PS4, Switch, Windows PCs and the Xbox One, so there's a good possibility that you can play your preferred flavor of Street Fighter whichever way you like, including on the road.