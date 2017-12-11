FCC and FTC outline how they’ll cooperate after net neutrality vote

The two agencies have agreed that the FCC will monitor broadband market entry barriers and review complaints it receives from consumers. It will also have the ability to take action against companies that don't properly inform the public of any throttling, blocking or prioritization practices as per the new order. The FTC can also take action against companies that don't disclose that information adequately or engage in any marketing, advertising or promotional activities deemed deceptive, unfair or unlawful. The FCC and FTC will also meet regularly to discuss any investigations against ISPs and will share legal and technical expertise when necessary.

Overall, the MOU outlines a fairly vague plan to cooperate. However, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai sees it differently. "The Memorandum of Understanding will be a critical benefit for online consumers because it outlines the robust process by which the FCC and FTC will safeguard the public interest," he said in a statement.