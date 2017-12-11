Google's high-quality Home Max speaker goes on sale for $399

The Home Max speaker sports a pair of 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers and custom tweeters, putting it in the same class as serious audio products like the Sonos Play:5. We had a brief hands-on with it during the launch, under controlled conditions, and found it to be "extremely loud, well balanced and crystal clear, with well-defined bass."

Google Home Max, as mentioned, costs $399 and comes in charcoal and white with both Chromecast and the voice-controlled Google Assistant. That's $100 less than the Sonos Play:5, which doesn't have either of those two features. Sonos did say that Google Assistant was coming to the Play:1 in 2018, but the company hasn't said if it'll come to any other products.