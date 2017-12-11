What's on TV: 'Mr. Robot,' 'PUBG' and 'Okami HD'

This week most series are wrapping up with fall finales, but the biggest TV show making its exit is Mr. Robot. While we wait for the new Star Wars flick this weekend, movie fans can check out Dunkirk via video on-demand services or Moonlight on 4K Blu-ray. On streaming, Netflix is back with season two of its worldwide reality TV show Ultimate Beastmaster. For gamers, Okami HD will be available Xbox One and PS4, and Yooka-Laylee is coming to Switch while PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds availability on Xbox One begins Tuesday morning at 2 AM ET. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Dunkirk (VOD)
- Game of Thrones (S7)
- Detroit
- Moonlight (4K)
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4K)
- Election
- Pick-Up
- Luke Cage (S1)
- General Idi Amin Dada: A Self-Portrait (Criterion)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - Not A Hero DLC (PS4, PC)
- Aaero (PS4)
- The Rabbit Hole (PS4)
- Okami HD (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One)
- It's Quiz Time (Xbox One)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse (Xbox One, PS4)
- Fallout 4 VR (PC VR)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy (PS4)
- Black the Fall (Switch)
- Mutant Mudds Collection (Switch)
- Never Stop Sneakin' (Switch)
- Yooka-Laylee (Switch)
- Defunct (Xbox One, PS4)
- Circuits (Xbox One)
- Hammerwatch (Xbox One)
Tuesday
- Marvel's Runaways, Hulu, 3 AM
- Judd Apatow: The Return, Netflix 3 AM
- Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2017, CW, 8 PM
- Lethal Weapon (fall finale), Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Middle (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat (fall finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
- Gwen Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas, NBC, 9 PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- Black-ish (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine (fall finale), Fox, 9:30 PM
- The Mayor (fall finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
- The Mane Event, BET, 10 PM
- Who Killed Tupac?, A&E, 10 PM
- Chicago Med (fall finale), NBC, 10 PM
- Hunt for the Zodiac Killer, History, 10 PM
- Kevin (Probably) saves the World (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
- A Season with Navy Football (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
- Empire (fall finale), Fox, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
- The Librarians (season premiere), TNT, 8 PM
- Speechless (fall finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
- Dynasty (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
- Modern Family (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
- The Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special, NBC, 9 PM
- Star (fall finale), Fox, 9 PM
- Vikings, History, 9 PM
- American Housewife (fall finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
- Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
- Mr. Robot (season finale), USA, 10 PM
- Knightfall, History, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
- The Fake News with Ted Nelms, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The A-Word (season finale), Sundance, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Broncos/Colts, NBC, 8:25 PM
- WWE Tribute to the Troops, USA, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017, CW, 8 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- The Great American Baking Show, ABC, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Taraji's White Hot Holidays, Fox, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Beerland, Viceland, 10 PM
- Top Chef, Bravo, 10 PM
- Damnation, USA, 10 PM
- Ghost Wars, Syfy, 10 PM
- The Menendez Murders, A&E, 10 PM
- SWAT, CBS, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
Friday
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Ranch (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Erased (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Wormwood, Netflix, 3 AM
- Jean-Claude Van Johnson (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Christmas Inheritance, Netflix, 3 AM
- Trollhunters (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Ultimate Beastmaster (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, CW, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Once Upon A Time (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- A Football Life: John Randle, NFL Network, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- The Exorcist (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- All Def Comedy, HBO, 10 PM
- Superstition, Syfy, 10 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents, Comedy Central, 11 PM
Saturday
- UFC Fight Night, Fox, 8 PM
- Snowed-Inn Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Christmas Next Door, Hallmark, 8 PM
- Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (season finale), BBC America, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Kevin Hart / Foo Fighters, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- No Activity, CBS AA, 3 AM
- A Christmas Story, Fox, 7 PM
- Cowboys/Raiders, NBC, 8:20 PM
- Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Girlfriend Experience, Starz, 9 PM
- Smilf, Showtime, 10 PM
- Good Behavior (season finale), TNT, 10 PM
- Search Party (season finale), TBS, 10 PM
[All times listed are in ET]