What's on TV: 'Mr. Robot,' 'PUBG' and 'Okami HD'

This week most series are wrapping up with fall finales, but the biggest TV show making its exit is Mr. Robot. While we wait for the new Star Wars flick this weekend, movie fans can check out Dunkirk via video on-demand services or Moonlight on 4K Blu-ray. On streaming, Netflix is back with season two of its worldwide reality TV show Ultimate Beastmaster. For gamers, Okami HD will be available Xbox One and PS4, and Yooka-Laylee is coming to Switch while PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds availability on Xbox One begins Tuesday morning at 2 AM ET. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).