Engadget is once again presenting the official Best of CES awards!

Just as in years past, our team of intrepid editors will search out the cream of the crop, nominate a group of finalists and later select the winners. Oh, and you too will have your voice heard through the People's Choice award. Want to know more? Head over to our awards hub or read further for a list of our award categories. And if you happen to represent a company who wants to submit a product for consideration, you'll find instructions for that too.

These are the Best of CES award categories for 2018:

Best Accessibility Tech : Technology that helps those with disabilities achieve healthier and more independent lives.

: Technology that helps those with disabilities achieve healthier and more independent lives. Best Startup : The startup showing great sophistication and innovation while also demonstrating a clear path to real-world availability. Eureka Park will be a focus.

: The startup showing great sophistication and innovation while also demonstrating a clear path to real-world availability. Eureka Park will be a focus. Best Digital Health and Fitness Product : A product exhibiting the most innovative use of technology to improve users' health and well-being. Example products include smart scales and activity monitors.

: A product exhibiting the most innovative use of technology to improve users' health and well-being. Example products include smart scales and activity monitors. Best Wearable : The best gadget at the show that can be worn on your person. Examples include smart watches, augmented reality glasses and any piece of wearable item (be it socks or shorts) that have sensors in them.

: The best gadget at the show that can be worn on your person. Examples include smart watches, augmented reality glasses and any piece of wearable item (be it socks or shorts) that have sensors in them. Best Transportation Technology : Technology related to the ever-advancing science of getting from here to there. Example products include infotainment systems and advances in self-driving technology.

: Technology related to the ever-advancing science of getting from here to there. Example products include infotainment systems and advances in self-driving technology. Best Home Theater Product : This award is all about home entertainment. Example products include set top boxes, streaming players, tuners, audio systems and more.

: This award is all about home entertainment. Example products include set top boxes, streaming players, tuners, audio systems and more. Best (Connected) Home Product : A product that belongs in the connected home. Example includes smart refrigerators, connected thermostats and smart lighting.

: A product that belongs in the connected home. Example includes smart refrigerators, connected thermostats and smart lighting. Best Innovation (Disruptive Tech) : The product or service that challenges the status quo with its innovative twist on technology.

: The product or service that challenges the status quo with its innovative twist on technology. Best Phone or Mobile Device : The smartphone or related mobile device that most impresses with its combination of specifications, design and overall ability.

: The smartphone or related mobile device that most impresses with its combination of specifications, design and overall ability. Best TV product : The television that is deemed the best in terms of display, design and overall quality, or the product that might most revolutionize your use of that screen.

: The television that is deemed the best in terms of display, design and overall quality, or the product that might most revolutionize your use of that screen. Best Gaming Product : The product that best moves forward the broad field of gaming. Example products include game-specific tablets and PCs, video game consoles, controllers and gaming services.

: The product that best moves forward the broad field of gaming. Example products include game-specific tablets and PCs, video game consoles, controllers and gaming services. Best Unexpected Product : The product that turns heads on the International CES show floor without necessarily fitting into any defined product category. This product may not be the best of the best at the show, but it will be one of the most talked-about.

: The product that turns heads on the International CES show floor without necessarily fitting into any defined product category. This product may not be the best of the best at the show, but it will be one of the most talked-about. Best Sports Tech : The product that changes the game, quite literally. These products will be found on the court, the field, the track or at the gym.

: The product that changes the game, quite literally. These products will be found on the court, the field, the track or at the gym. Best PC or Tablet : The best laptop, desktop or tablet, judged based on its design and specifications.

: The best laptop, desktop or tablet, judged based on its design and specifications. Best Robot or Drone : A drone or robot that is deemed the best of this unique category.

: A drone or robot that is deemed the best of this unique category. Best Vision of the Future (Smart City) : This category focuses on products designed to improve entire communities through the use of technology, shaping the way we will all live in the future. They may include technologically advanced public transportation solutions, smart streetlights or improvements to the power grid.

: This category focuses on products designed to improve entire communities through the use of technology, shaping the way we will all live in the future. They may include technologically advanced public transportation solutions, smart streetlights or improvements to the power grid. Best of the Best Award : The device, service or technology in any category that stands clearly above the rest, judged based on its innovation and design quality.

: The device, service or technology in any category that stands clearly above the rest, judged based on its innovation and design quality. People's Choice Award: The product from this year's show that most captured the hearts and minds of our readers. The winner will be determined by viewers and readers.

If you're looking to submit something for consideration, make sure you meet our eligibility requirements and then enter in all your information in this submission form. In order to be eligible, your company must have an official presence at CES and the product must fit within one of the award categories above. It does not have to be announced at the show, but it always helps. And, of course, it can't be more than a year old. Submissions will stay open until 11:59pm PT on the evening of Saturday, January 6th, before press day kicks off on January 7th. Please include the following required items for a product to be considered:

Product name

Company name

Product description

Which of the 17 Awards category/categories your nomination should be considered for. Companies can submit their products for more than one category.

Contact information for both media relations and internal point(s) of contact while at the show. We need to be able to reach someone on site in the event that you're a finalist or winner!

Whenever possible, companies should submit the following materials as well:

Photos (minimum 1,920 x 1,080, 300 DPI)

Spec sheet(s)

Press release(s)

Release date

Price

Good luck!