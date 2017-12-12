Show More Results

Image credit: Blue Origin
Blue Origin tests Crew Capsule 2.0 with 'biggest windows in space'

The capsule and test dummy reached 322,405 feet above ground level.
Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos' rocket company isn't quite ready for space tourism, but today's test flight gets it a bit closer. Bezos tweeted that for the first time, Blue Origin has tested version 2.0 of its Crew Capsule, and while he didn't mention how luxurious the test unit is, it does feature "the largest windows in space." Measuring at 2.4 feet wide and 3.6 feet high, they gave the test dummy aboard a great view from 322,405 feet above ground level.

