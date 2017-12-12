Indiegogo makes it easy to hop on the cryptocurrency bandwagon

And before you ask: while Indiegogo has a reputation for occasionally hosting crowdfunding projects that are less than honest, it's bending over backwards to show that it's above-board. Indiegogo is making sure that its ICOs honor SEC rules, and MicroVentures is a FINRA-registered broker and dealer. There are also promises that Indiegogo will curate investments to ensure you're getting trustworthy projects.

Yes, Indiegogo is clearly hoping that it'll become the go-to destination for ICOs, and it's counting on their popularity as a way to claim an edge over Kickstarter. However, this could democratize cryptocurrency investment. Instead of having to wait until after the ICO is live to get involved, you can throw your weight behind projects at their early stages. Offerings that might have struggled before could have a real chance of getting off the ground.