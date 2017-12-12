'Life is Strange' comes to iPhone and iPad December 14th

According to developer Black Wing Foundation, the game's Unreal 4 Engine underpinnings will help everything look even better than before. You'll also get Life is Strange iMessage stickers and an in-game photo mode. You'll be able to share both your progress in the game as well as the pictures you take on social media, as well. You can pre-order the game on the App Store now, with the first three episodes coming online on the 14th, with episodes four and five following in the first part of 2018. An Android version is planned for early 2018 as well.

"Everyone here at DONTNOD is really excited to share the adventures of Max and Chloe in Life is Strange with a new audience on mobile," said CEO Oskar Guilbert in a statement. "We welcome new players to Arcadia Bay's community and look forward to discovering the story choices that they make during their stay."