Live-action 'Detective Pikachu' movie hits theaters in May 2019

You still have a long wait ahead before you can finally watch Pikachu solve crimes while sounding just like Deadpool. According to Deadline, Universal Pictures plans to start showing the live-action Detective Pikachu film outside of Japan on May 10th, 2019. The movie will star Ryan Reynolds as the clearly Sherlock-inspired talking Pikachu -- yes, the Pokémon -- who solves mysteries with his human sidekick. Reynolds will do both voice and motion capture work for the Pokémon, similar to what numerous actors have done for films rich in special effects, such Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata in The Force Awakens.