Microsoft's Cortana AI can connect to your Gmail

Microsoft's Cortana refuses to sit idly by as Amazon's Alexa hogs all the skills. Even though the two digital helpers are best buds (by way of their upcoming partnership), Cortana is feeling competitive. The AI can now connect to your Gmail account via Windows 10, allowing it to access multiple calendars, contacts, and -- of course -- mail, as spotted by Windows Central.
Along with PC access, that support also extends to the Cortana-integrated Harmon Kardon Invoke smart speaker. And, Cortana apps on iOS and Android will also benefit from Google Calendar info. Of course, Microsoft's digital assistant already works with Outlook (as does Alexa), but this update is tailor-made for Google acolytes.